See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Haley Lynn, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Haley Lynn, NP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Haley Lynn, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Haley Lynn works at Oak Street Health Bushwick in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Bushwick
    318 Knickerbocker Ave Apt 2K, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 603-9681

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Haley Lynn?

Photo: Haley Lynn, NP
How would you rate your experience with Haley Lynn, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Haley Lynn to family and friends

Haley Lynn's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Haley Lynn

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Haley Lynn, NP.

About Haley Lynn, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1871102202
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Haley Lynn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Haley Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Haley Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Haley Lynn works at Oak Street Health Bushwick in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Haley Lynn’s profile.

Haley Lynn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Haley Lynn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Haley Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Haley Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.