Haley Newton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Haley Newton, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Haley Newton, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
Haley Newton works at
Locations
Illiana Internal Medicine LLC601 E Surgery Center Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 235-1200
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I love this woman!! Caring, patient, and an excellent listener!! Haley where are you??
About Haley Newton, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093244139
Frequently Asked Questions
Haley Newton accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Haley Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Haley Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Haley Newton.
