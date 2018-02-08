See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD

Optometry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD is an Optometrist in Plano, TX. 

Dr. Karimi works at Eye Can See Optical in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sara Robert, OD
Dr. Sara Robert, OD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. James Wiedenfeld, OD
Dr. James Wiedenfeld, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tom McClintock, OD
Dr. Tom McClintock, OD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Christina R Chang & Associates II Optometrists PC
    7920 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 387-4134
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Karimi?

    Feb 08, 2018
    What can i say to describe my experience?! Profesional, Kind, patient, Right on time and most of all undrestanding of my needs. Dr Karimi is the BEST!!! I will recommend all my friends to go and visit her even for a normal eye checkup . After all we need to take care of our eyes and she explain everything in a very simple term so even i could undrestand :) Thank you Dr Karimi for everything.
    shahla shahmiri in Plano TX 75093 — Feb 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karimi to family and friends

    Dr. Karimi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Karimi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD.

    About Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871742742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Houston College Of Optometry
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karimi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Haideh Karimi, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.