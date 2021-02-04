Overview

Dr. Hai Tran, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Fashion EyeCare@Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.