Dr. Hai Tran, OD
Overview
Dr. Hai Tran, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Fashion EyeCare@Fashion Show Mall3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 329-5532
Golden Vision9660 W Tropicana Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 337-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Eye Service
- Principal Financial Group
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and very nice, funny
About Dr. Hai Tran, OD
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1427184555
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
