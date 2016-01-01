Haebitna Chong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Haebitna Chong, NP
Haebitna Chong, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Haebitna Chong works at
ACN West Washington Heights Family Health Center575 W 181ST St, New York, NY 10033 Directions (866) 463-2778
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770024515
Haebitna Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
