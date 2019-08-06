Dr. Haasseem Mohammed, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haasseem Mohammed, DC
Overview
Dr. Haasseem Mohammed, DC is a Chiropractor in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Life University.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Locations
-
1
Aim Physical Therapy P.A.1800 W Woolbright Rd Ste 101, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 572-3542
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammed?
Dr. Haas has an amazing amount of knowledge in regard to spinal cord associated pain. After an accident, I suffered for years with sciatica pain as well as lower back and neck issues where my arms would fall asleep. 6 months of his innovative treatments have cured my sciatica pain and restored normal use of my arms. Lower back is now flexible and with continued treatments will make the pain manageable.
About Dr. Haasseem Mohammed, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1528268125
Education & Certifications
- Chiropractic Biophysics
- Ideal Spine Health Center
- Life University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohammed accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.