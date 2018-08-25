See All Physicians Assistants in Seattle, WA
Gwendolyn Jackson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Gwendolyn Jackson, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gwendolyn Jackson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA. 

Gwendolyn Jackson works at Neighborcare Health Highpoint in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Bonita Hachey, PA-C
Bonita Hachey, PA-C
10 (3)
View Profile
Dave Cantrell, PA-C
Dave Cantrell, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Tatiana Aron
Tatiana Aron
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neighborcare Health -high Point Medical Clinic
    6020 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 461-6950
  2. 2
    One Medical
    10400 Ne 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 274-1003
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sliding Scale

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gwendolyn Jackson?

    Aug 25, 2018
    Knowledgeable and kind. Took time to ask and answer questions and refer me to appropriate specialists.
    Patient89P13 in Seattle, WA — Aug 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gwendolyn Jackson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Gwendolyn Jackson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gwendolyn Jackson to family and friends

    Gwendolyn Jackson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gwendolyn Jackson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gwendolyn Jackson, PA-C.

    About Gwendolyn Jackson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588011035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gwendolyn Jackson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gwendolyn Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gwendolyn Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gwendolyn Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gwendolyn Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gwendolyn Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gwendolyn Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gwendolyn Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gwendolyn Jackson, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.