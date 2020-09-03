See All Nurse Practitioners in Seguin, TX
Gwendolyn Hendricks

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gwendolyn Hendricks is a Nurse Practitioner in Seguin, TX. 

Gwendolyn Hendricks works at Guadalupe Regional Medical Group Primary Care Associates in Seguin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Daniel Okorodudu, MD - Seguin Clinic
    411 S King St, Seguin, TX 78155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 484-4204
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 03, 2020
    She’s the best. Caring and very thorough. I’m a recovering thyroid cancer patient who moved to New Braunfels in 2010. After many years of trying different endocrinologists, I finally found someone who was able to tweak my medications to get my numbers where they should be! Dr. Okurududu has moved to the DFW area, but I will definitely follow her to New Braunfels. Highly recommend.
    Chandra Varner — Sep 03, 2020
    About Gwendolyn Hendricks

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891225934
