Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily, LPC

Counseling
5 (6)
Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily, LPC is a Counselor in Tempe, AZ. 

Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily works at Adobe Behavioral Counseling Services LLC in Tempe, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Adobe Behavioral Counseling Services LLC
    8727 S Priest Dr Ste 102, Tempe, AZ 85284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 838-7273
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Patient Reviews
    About Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164561973
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily works at Adobe Behavioral Counseling Services LLC in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

