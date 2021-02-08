Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily, LPC
Overview
Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily, LPC is a Counselor in Tempe, AZ.
Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adobe Behavioral Counseling Services LLC8727 S Priest Dr Ste 102, Tempe, AZ 85284 Directions (480) 838-7273
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily?
Gwen Hanigan-Baily is wonderful and supportive. She provided counseling to my father for years and was even willing to meet with my father and myself when I would come for a visit from Massachusetts. My father received the best support and care from this therapist. I would highly recommend her.
About Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1164561973
Frequently Asked Questions
Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily works at
6 patients have reviewed Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gwendolyn Hanigan Baily appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.