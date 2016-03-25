Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gus Canaday Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP
Overview
Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Locations
Locations
Southwestern Regional Medical Center10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gus Canaday Jr?
He is absolutely one of the best doctors I've had! Very caring and attentive to the needs of his patient's..his staff is always friendly and willing to help! My children loved him from the first visit! Five stars all the way!
About Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Gus Canaday Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gus Canaday Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gus Canaday Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
9 patients have reviewed Gus Canaday Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gus Canaday Jr.
