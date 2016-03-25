See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Gus Canaday Jr works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Francisca Trujillo, NP
Francisca Trujillo, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Regional Medical Center
    10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 801-3783
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gus Canaday Jr?

    Mar 25, 2016
    He is absolutely one of the best doctors I've had! Very caring and attentive to the needs of his patient's..his staff is always friendly and willing to help! My children loved him from the first visit! Five stars all the way!
    Ruth Samuel in Broken Arrow Ok — Mar 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gus Canaday Jr to family and friends

    Gus Canaday Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gus Canaday Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP.

    About Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215977798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gus Canaday Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gus Canaday Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Gus Canaday Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gus Canaday Jr works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Gus Canaday Jr’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Gus Canaday Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gus Canaday Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gus Canaday Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gus Canaday Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gus Canaday Jr, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.