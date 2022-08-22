See All Nurse Practitioners in Woodland, CA
Gurpreet Malhi, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gurpreet Malhi, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Woodland, CA. 

Gurpreet Malhi works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 22, 2022
Very kind and compassionate.
Regina — Aug 22, 2022
Photo: Gurpreet Malhi, NP
About Gurpreet Malhi, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801380803
Frequently Asked Questions

