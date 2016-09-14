Dr. Gulrez Khoja, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gulrez Khoja, OD
Overview
Dr. Gulrez Khoja, OD is an Optometrist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Khoja works at
Locations
-
1
Kurtin Steven C Od4104 W 15th St Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 964-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoja?
I would strongly recommend Dr. Khoja and her staff for their professionalism and care for patients,
About Dr. Gulrez Khoja, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1417206699
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoja accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoja works at
Dr. Khoja speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.