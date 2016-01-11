Dr. Gulay Guner, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gulay Guner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gulay Guner, PHD is a Psychologist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Miami Institute of Psychology - Psy.D. - Doctor of Clinical Psychology.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8333 W McNab Rd Ste 210, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-4350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guner?
My son who has been seeing Dr. Guner for over a year now; has been very satisfied with her treatment approach
About Dr. Gulay Guner, PHD
- Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1932150661
Education & Certifications
- SCMH
- Jesse Goodman Psychological Services Center
- Miami Institute of Psychology - Psy.D. - Doctor of Clinical Psychology
- EAST STROUDSBURG UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guner accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guner speaks Turkish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Guner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.