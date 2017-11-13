Guang Liang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Guang Liang, LAC
Guang Liang, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Parma, OH.
- 1 5500 Ridge Rd Ste 210, Parma, OH 44129 Directions (440) 888-8921
Best acupuncturist in the city.
Guang Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Guang Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Guang Liang.
