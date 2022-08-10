See All Family Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Family Medicine
2.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Griselda Cossio, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Griselda Cossio works at UTH Westover Hills- Family Medicine in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UTH Westover Hills- Family Medicine
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9900
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 10, 2022
    I have been seeing PA Cossio for several years and she has always been caring and thorough, patiently answers my questions, provides me with documentation of results of the visit and what I need to follow up on.
    Anonymous — Aug 10, 2022
    About Griselda Cossio, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184811754
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Griselda Cossio, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Griselda Cossio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Griselda Cossio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Griselda Cossio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Griselda Cossio works at UTH Westover Hills- Family Medicine in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Griselda Cossio’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Griselda Cossio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Griselda Cossio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Griselda Cossio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Griselda Cossio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

