Grigor Grigoryan, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Grigor Grigoryan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. 

Grigor Grigoryan works at Latif Ziyar, M.D. INC. in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Latif Ziyar M.d. Inc.
    7335 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-1209

Ratings & Reviews
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Grigor Grigoryan, FNP-C
About Grigor Grigoryan, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205382231
Frequently Asked Questions

Grigor Grigoryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Grigor Grigoryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Grigor Grigoryan works at Latif Ziyar, M.D. INC. in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Grigor Grigoryan’s profile.

Grigor Grigoryan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Grigor Grigoryan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grigor Grigoryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grigor Grigoryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

