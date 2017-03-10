Grigor Grigoryan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Grigor Grigoryan, FNP-C
Overview
Grigor Grigoryan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
Grigor Grigoryan works at
Locations
-
1
Latif Ziyar M.d. Inc.7335 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-1209
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Grigor Grigoryan?
Wow! Just wow! He is the best provider I have had I think. He took his time to listen to me! Actually listens to you and gives you advise. I loved the way he explained what was going on with me. Every other doctor I had just want to diagnose you without listening. He is really good! He diagnosed me and from the first medication he changed to it worked! I highly recommend him if you are looking for psychiatrist pick this Dr.
About Grigor Grigoryan, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205382231
Frequently Asked Questions
Grigor Grigoryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Grigor Grigoryan works at
Grigor Grigoryan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Grigor Grigoryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grigor Grigoryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grigor Grigoryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.