Gretta Freyermuth, PA-C
Gretta Freyermuth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Eugene, OR.
Gretta Freyermuth works at
Peace Health Medical Group Santa Clara2484 River Rd, Eugene, OR 97404 Directions (541) 222-7660
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
A great listener regarding your concerns. Very thorough and caring. I highly recommend her.
About Gretta Freyermuth, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Gretta Freyermuth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Gretta Freyermuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Gretta Freyermuth works at
7 patients have reviewed Gretta Freyermuth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretta Freyermuth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretta Freyermuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretta Freyermuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.