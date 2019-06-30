See All Allergists & Immunologists in Silverdale, WA
Gretchen Ta, ARNP

Allergy & Immunology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gretchen Ta, ARNP is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. 

Gretchen Ta works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place
    2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Gretchen Ta, ARNP

  • Allergy & Immunology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1376973909
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Gretchen Ta, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen Ta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Gretchen Ta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Gretchen Ta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gretchen Ta works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Gretchen Ta’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Gretchen Ta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen Ta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen Ta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen Ta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.