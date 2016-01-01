Dr. Gretchen Scheidel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheidel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Scheidel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Eugene, OR.
Eugene Psychological Assessments3225 Willamette St # 3F, Eugene, OR 97405 Directions (541) 972-3958Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Medicaid
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982849626
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
Dr. Scheidel accepts Anthem, Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheidel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
