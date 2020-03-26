See All Clinical Psychologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Gretchen Pound, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gretchen Pound, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.

Dr. Pound works at True Nature Healing Center in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    True Nature Healing Center
    9815 Carroll Canyon Rd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 405-6719

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 26, 2020
    Dr. Pound saved my life! She's not going to beat around the bush. When you ask her something (mentally health related) you are going to receive a professional answer. At first she was my damage control and suicide prevention therapist. After a few months, she became my healing and education therapist. Her office feels like a sanctuary. It's always clean and cozy. The atmosphere is inviting and I always feel welcome there. Before finding Dr. Pound I regularly ended up in some sterile, lifeless, space. Those offices made me feel watched or like I'm "Patient B-391". I never get that feeling talking to Dr. Pound. She really listens. Occasionally she'll type out a quick note or tell Lilly something. Her grounding techniques are solid. Don't be afraid to tell her that it's not working for you. She is more than willing to shift gears and try a different approach. Just give it a little time and if it doesn't work, she'll find you one that does. She can't help if you don't communicate!
    Jeremy — Mar 26, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gretchen Pound, PHD
    About Dr. Gretchen Pound, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124229638
    Education & Certifications

    • Juvenile Hall, San Diego
    • Alliant International University
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gretchen Pound, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pound is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pound has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pound works at True Nature Healing Center in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pound’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pound. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pound.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pound, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pound appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

