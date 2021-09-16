Gretchen Melburg, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen Melburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gretchen Melburg, FNP
Overview
Gretchen Melburg, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Redding, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Sonoma State University, Masters Of Nursing, Nurse Practitioner.
Gretchen Melburg works at
Locations
-
1
Pulse Clinical Medicine100 E Cypress Ave, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 722-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gretchen Melburg?
Very thoughtful and professional
About Gretchen Melburg, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1790066686
Education & Certifications
- Sonoma State University, Masters Of Nursing, Nurse Practitioner
- California State University Chico
Frequently Asked Questions
Gretchen Melburg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gretchen Melburg accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gretchen Melburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gretchen Melburg works at
4 patients have reviewed Gretchen Melburg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen Melburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen Melburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen Melburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.