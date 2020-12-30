Overview

Gretchen James, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Gretchen James works at Providence Spokane Cardiology in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.