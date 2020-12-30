Gretchen James, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gretchen James, PA-C
Overview
Gretchen James, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Gretchen James works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Institute62 W 7th Ave Ste 450, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 455-8820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
North212 E Central Ave Ste 240, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 455-8820Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gretchen James?
I liked her alot. She was on time, She explained exactly what the problem was and how we were going to move forward. Very pleasant, thorough and knowledgeable.
About Gretchen James, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235183773
Education & Certifications
- Pacific University
- Whitworth University
Frequently Asked Questions
Gretchen James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gretchen James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gretchen James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gretchen James works at
2 patients have reviewed Gretchen James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.