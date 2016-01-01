Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen Huhnerkoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Gretchen Huhnerkoch works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Salisbury1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 201, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (704) 951-1136
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gretchen Huhnerkoch?
About Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1114475605
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Gretchen Huhnerkoch accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gretchen Huhnerkoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gretchen Huhnerkoch works at
Gretchen Huhnerkoch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen Huhnerkoch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen Huhnerkoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen Huhnerkoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.