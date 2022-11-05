See All Counselors in Rolla, MO
Gretchen Hessler, LPC

Counseling
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gretchen Hessler, LPC is a Counselor in Rolla, MO. 

Gretchen Hessler works at Benton Street Counseling LLC in Rolla, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Benton Street Counseling, LLC
    Benton Street Counseling, LLC
1030 Kingshighway St Ste A, Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 340-1673

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Nov 05, 2022
    I've seen Gretchen for 2 separate issues (20+ years apart). She always gives me the tools I need to fix whatever I'm struggling with. I've never felt judged by her, although she has an uncanny way of helping me see when I'm being ridiculous. ?? She is one of the wisest women I know, and I would seek her counsel again should I need to.
    J. Landis — Nov 05, 2022
    About Gretchen Hessler, LPC

    Specialties
    Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1578549796
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    Master's Counseling, Educational, Psychology. Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gretchen Hessler, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen Hessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gretchen Hessler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gretchen Hessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gretchen Hessler works at Benton Street Counseling LLC in Rolla, MO. View the full address on Gretchen Hessler’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Gretchen Hessler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen Hessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen Hessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen Hessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

