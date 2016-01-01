See All Nurse Midwives in North Charleston, SC
Gretchen Hahn, CNM

Midwifery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Gretchen Hahn, CNM is a Midwife in North Charleston, SC. 

Gretchen Hahn works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St
    135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Insurance Accepted
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Gretchen Hahn, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1245284926
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

