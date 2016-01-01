Greta Grecchi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Greta Grecchi
Offers telehealth
Overview
Greta Grecchi is a Nurse Practitioner in Worcester, MA.
Greta Grecchi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center19 Tacoma St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 595-1115
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Greta Grecchi?
About Greta Grecchi
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548715931
Frequently Asked Questions
Greta Grecchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Greta Grecchi works at
Greta Grecchi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Greta Grecchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Greta Grecchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Greta Grecchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.