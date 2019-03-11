Dr. Faraco-Hadlock accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greta Faraco-Hadlock, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greta Faraco-Hadlock, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lakewood, CO.
Dr. Faraco-Hadlock works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Professional Counseling P.c.445 Union Blvd Ste 238, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 988-1089
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greta is very insightful. I originally saw her for grief, and continue to see her weekly for reflection and growth. She is research oriented and offers resources for follow-up reading. She is wonderful.
About Dr. Greta Faraco-Hadlock, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962568527
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faraco-Hadlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faraco-Hadlock works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Faraco-Hadlock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faraco-Hadlock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faraco-Hadlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faraco-Hadlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.