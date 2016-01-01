Overview

Dr. Gregory Van Dam, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Carlos Albizu University (Doctorate In Clinical Psychology).



Dr. Van Dam works at Comprehensive Psychology Services in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.