Gregory Trammel, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Trammel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gregory Trammel, LMHC
Overview
Gregory Trammel, LMHC is a Counselor in Spring Hill, FL.
Gregory Trammel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Still Waters Counseling, Inc11141 County Line Rd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 650-1498
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregory Trammel?
Gregg has helped me through some very difficult times, From loss of family and divorce. His guidance is to help you drive and move along your own path with healthy perspective and true value of self, I don’t know where I would be without his guidance, he is a strong advocate thru insurance claim and has a genuine spirit of healing,
About Gregory Trammel, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1619986106
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Trammel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Trammel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregory Trammel works at
Gregory Trammel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Trammel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Trammel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Trammel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.