Dr. Gregory Tarnow, DC
Dr. Gregory Tarnow, DC is a Chiropractor in Crafton, PA.
Back & Neck Care Center1358 Poplar St, Crafton, PA 15205 Directions (412) 922-2010
- Aetna
- UPMC
I have used Dr. Tarnow and will always use his services. He helped me with a very bad shoulder injury and I did not need surgery. He helped me with bone spurs, again no surgery. Most recently he helped me through a terrible fall and I am getting better every visit. His staff and he are very friendly and helpful. Dr. Tarnow takes time and explains everything. I recommend Dr. Tarnow 100%.
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Tarnow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarnow accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarnow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
