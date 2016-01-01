Dr. Gregory Stasi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Stasi, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Stasi, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Des Plaines, IL.
Dr. Stasi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Shore Pediatric Therapy950 Lee St Ste 210, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 486-4140
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stasi?
About Dr. Gregory Stasi, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053559096
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stasi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stasi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stasi works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.