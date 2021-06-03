Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Smith, DC
Overview
Dr. Gregory Smith, DC is a Chiropractor in North Port, FL.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Port Chiropractic14888 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Directions (941) 423-2667
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr Smith read my background questionnaire THEN asked a myriad of questions before proposing a treatment plan. Then, he asked me if I agreed and if I had any questions, answering each thoroughly. He finished each session with a summary of what he did, where he believed we were in regard to treatments, and a proposal for going forward. My back and leg pain have continued to improve, especially immediately after treatment. I can’t believe one could ask for more for first-class chiropractic treatment!
About Dr. Gregory Smith, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1295875441
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.