Gregory Schumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregory Schumacher, FNP-C
Overview
Gregory Schumacher, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Locations
- 1 1148 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 559-3149
Ratings & Reviews
First of all, this is not a “pain clinic”. If you’ve had years of chronic pain, you know what I mean. You won’t see 30 people in a waiting area filling out forms; you won’t sit there wondering when someone you don’t know (again) is going to appear to call out your name. It just feels good in this center. I spent an hour with Greg who was soft spoken and so respectful to me. He did not make me feel “judged” for being in pain. He really listened to me (I have a long story!), and took careful time to answer my questions. I FELT SAFE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 14YEARS. This was only my first visit there, and I am to see Glenn later today. I feel no apprehension or anxiety. They have group meetings, too. I’m looking forward to listening to other’s stories, and sharing my own. I know that I’m a very new patient here, but as I told my therapist, I finally feel like I’ve made it home.
About Gregory Schumacher, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841840410
