See All Chiropractors in Houma, LA
Gregory Pizzolato, CHIRMD Icon-share Share Profile

Gregory Pizzolato, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gregory Pizzolato, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Houma, LA. 

Gregory Pizzolato works at Chiropractic & Physical Therapy Clinic in Houma, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Flynn Manceaux Arcement Pizzolato A Professional Chiropractic and Phys.
    6902 W Main St, Houma, LA 70360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 868-3136
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gregory Pizzolato?

    May 21, 2021
    Gregory Pizzolato is a very friendly, thorough, knowledgeable and competent chiropractor. I would, and do, recommend him to everyone. He has helped me tremendously with my lower back and hip pains. He is also concerned with my well being and always ask if i have any new conerns each time i see him. I would rate him above 5 stars if that was an option.
    Michael Callaway, Gray, La. — May 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gregory Pizzolato, CHIRMD
    How would you rate your experience with Gregory Pizzolato, CHIRMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gregory Pizzolato to family and friends

    Gregory Pizzolato's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gregory Pizzolato

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gregory Pizzolato, CHIRMD.

    About Gregory Pizzolato, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972553279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregory Pizzolato, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Pizzolato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gregory Pizzolato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregory Pizzolato works at Chiropractic & Physical Therapy Clinic in Houma, LA. View the full address on Gregory Pizzolato’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Gregory Pizzolato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Pizzolato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Pizzolato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Pizzolato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gregory Pizzolato, CHIRMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.