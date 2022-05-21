Gregory Osier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Osier, PA-C
Overview
Locations
Texas Joint Institute - Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5255Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Greg was attentive, professional, courteous and knowledgeable. Would highly recommend him.
About Gregory Osier, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1528568482
Education & Certifications
- Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies, Rush University, Chicago, IL
Frequently Asked Questions
