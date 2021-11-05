Dr. Gregory Miles, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Miles, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Miles, PHD is a Psychologist in American Fork, UT.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 814 E Bamberger Dr, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (801) 772-0202
Ratings & Reviews
Did an excellent job at treating my child like an adult and helping her work through her anxiety.
About Dr. Gregory Miles, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1396148250
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.