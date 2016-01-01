Dr. McMahill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory McMahill, OD
Overview
Dr. Gregory McMahill, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Desert, CA.
Dr. McMahill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Costco Hearing Aid #44172800 Dinah Shore Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 202-0100
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McMahill?
About Dr. Gregory McMahill, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1366505588
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahill works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.