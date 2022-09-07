Gregory Martinez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gregory Martinez, NP
Overview
Gregory Martinez, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
Steward Family Medicine7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 213, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 756-9131
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable talking to NP Gregory Martinez and it appears he cares about my future Health Goals
About Gregory Martinez, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1578931382
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Gregory Martinez using Healthline FindCare.
Gregory Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Gregory Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.