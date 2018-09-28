See All Clinical Psychologists in Hobe Sound, FL
Gregory Landrum, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Gregory Landrum, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Hobe Sound, FL. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11080 Se Dixie Hwy, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 (772) 546-9103

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 28, 2018
Dr. Landrum was recommended to me by a couple of parents because my child was struggling in school. He tested my child and found that making some minor adjustments at school that helped him. I highly recommend him for anyone who's child is having a tough time with school and has not been diagnosed with any learning disabilities.
Stuart, FL — Sep 28, 2018
Photo: Gregory Landrum, PSY
About Gregory Landrum, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407090012
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gregory Landrum, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Landrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Gregory Landrum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Gregory Landrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Gregory Landrum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Landrum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Landrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Landrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

