Gregory Kushnick, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Gregory Kushnick, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Gregory Kushnick works at Gregory Kushnick, Psy.D. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory Kushnick, Psy.D.
    138 W 25th St # 802-B4, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 566-7312
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:30pm
  2. 2
    Gregory Kushnick, Psy.D.
    30 Broad St # 1425, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 566-7312
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 8:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Histrionic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Physical Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Gregory Kushnick, PSY

    Specialties
    Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1861405441
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    University of Wisconsin-Madison
    Undergraduate School

