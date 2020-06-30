Dr. Gregory Jones, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Jones, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Jones, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Marquette, MI.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Premiere Psychological Services Pllc1300 W Ridge St Ste 2, Marquette, MI 49855 Directions (906) 228-6200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones has helped my husband and I through so much. My husband has bipolar disorder, and I am certain, that without Dr. Jones’ guidance, care, and humor, my husband and I would not still be together. He has helped us develop the tools to see ourselves, and see each other. He is a wonderful counselor, and person. We initially started seeing Dr. Jones for marriage counseling, though I would recommend him for personal counseling as well.
About Dr. Gregory Jones, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
