Dr. Gregory Johnson, OD
Dr. Gregory Johnson, OD is an Optometrist in Puyallup, WA.
Eye Care of South Hill10202 149th St E Ste 101, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 841-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Johnson is amazing, he's thorough, engaged in your needs, and a true pleasure to partner with. I've been through some traumatic brain surgeries with some significant impacts to my vision. Dr Johnson has been there for me every step of the way offering great support and insights. I feel like I've received more information and help from Dr Johnson than I did from the specialists in the neurological center. My family and I have been receiving his care for many years and couldn't be more satisfied.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
