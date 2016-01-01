Gregory Hyde has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Hyde, PSY
Overview
Gregory Hyde, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Merrillville, IN.
Gregory Hyde works at
Locations
Grace Counseling and Associates Inc.416 E 86th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 756-6501
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Gregory Hyde, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235243619
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Hyde accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Gregory Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Hyde.
