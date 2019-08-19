Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Hale, PHD
Dr. Gregory Hale, PHD is a Psychologist in Carmel, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 10291 N Meridian St Ste 180, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 844-5628
I was sent to see Dr. Hale r/t Workman's Comp issue. I was a reluctant participant but did not have much to lose. I was lost. He helped me find my way back and I am very appreciative of his help.
- Psychology
- English
