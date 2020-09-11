Gregory Groth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Groth, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gregory Groth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY.
Gregory Groth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Williamsville Psychiatry5904 Sheridan Dr Ste 1, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 886-5493
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- MVP Health Care
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregory Groth?
My first two appointments at Williamsville Psychiatry have been TeleHealth appointments with Greg Groth. I am very happy with the care I have received. Greg is easy to talk to, friendly, and helpful. He is a very down-to-Earth guy from this area of WNY. The care plan is easy to understand and he values patient input. He explains what medications are for and how they work together, and answers my questions. He also offers suggestions to lessen side effects. He is always on time and efficient and never rushes me. There was a medication that I was instructed to take as needed, and when I decided it wasn't necessary, he listened. I feel very supported and empowered to take charge of my health and make positive changes in my life. Thank you, Greg!
About Gregory Groth, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124072855
Education & Certifications
- D'Youville College
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Groth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Groth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregory Groth works at
19 patients have reviewed Gregory Groth. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Groth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Groth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Groth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.