See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Lincoln, NE
Gregg Gross, MDIV Icon-share Share Profile

Gregg Gross, MDIV

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (25)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gregg Gross, MDIV is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lincoln, NE. 

Gregg Gross works at Leslie Richardson LLC in Lincoln, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leslie Richardson LLC
    3201 Pioneers Blvd Ste 112, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 486-3110
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gregg Gross?

    Feb 01, 2020
    Posting again because Greg is an invaluable asset for me. I have been a patient of Greg's for over five years individually and with my husband. Greg is not like the traditional therapist or interjects their own bias into your treatment plan. Greg will not allow you to lie to yourself and accept a subpar life. Greg does, at first, come off perhaps as tough but it is because he doesn't wish to take money from his clients and not have them actually develop and succeed. Greg will call me on my crap and help me to figure out what healthy is for me.
    Jules — Feb 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gregg Gross, MDIV
    How would you rate your experience with Gregg Gross, MDIV?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gregg Gross to family and friends

    Gregg Gross' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gregg Gross

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gregg Gross, MDIV.

    About Gregg Gross, MDIV

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205906856
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregg Gross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gregg Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregg Gross works at Leslie Richardson LLC in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Gregg Gross’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Gregg Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregg Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregg Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregg Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gregg Gross, MDIV?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.