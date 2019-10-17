See All Chiropractors in Houston, TX
Gregory Green, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Gregory Green, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. 

Gregory Green works at Green Chiropractic PC in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Green Chiropractic PC
    1214 W 43rd St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 860-1796
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Oct 17, 2019
    DR. GREEN SAVES SKEPTICAL SURGEON'S HONEYMOON could be the headlines. I have known Dr. Green for probably 15+ years, as my son's superb English teacher many years ago, a cool bass player, and now, I have had the pleasure to be treated by him as a patient. I had horrific lower back pain two days prior to leaving on my honeymoon. Dr. Green expertly performed a few adjustments, and I was instantly better. I have returned several times, each time noticing significantly less pain and increased mobility. I am a bit embarrassed to admit that physicians are (unfairly and incorrectly) taught to be skeptical of chiropractic in medical school. Not only is Dr. Green a skilled doctor, but he really has an outstanding bedside manner and puts patients at ease. My absolute highest recommendation. Richard H. Fish, M.D., F.A.C.S.
    — Oct 17, 2019
    Gregory Green, CHIRMD
    About Gregory Green, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033430145
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregory Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gregory Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregory Green works at Green Chiropractic PC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Gregory Green’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Gregory Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

