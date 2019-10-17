Gregory Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Green, CHIRMD
Gregory Green, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX.
Green Chiropractic PC1214 W 43rd St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (832) 860-1796
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
DR. GREEN SAVES SKEPTICAL SURGEON'S HONEYMOON could be the headlines. I have known Dr. Green for probably 15+ years, as my son's superb English teacher many years ago, a cool bass player, and now, I have had the pleasure to be treated by him as a patient. I had horrific lower back pain two days prior to leaving on my honeymoon. Dr. Green expertly performed a few adjustments, and I was instantly better. I have returned several times, each time noticing significantly less pain and increased mobility. I am a bit embarrassed to admit that physicians are (unfairly and incorrectly) taught to be skeptical of chiropractic in medical school. Not only is Dr. Green a skilled doctor, but he really has an outstanding bedside manner and puts patients at ease. My absolute highest recommendation. Richard H. Fish, M.D., F.A.C.S.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1033430145
Gregory Green accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Gregory Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.