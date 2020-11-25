See All Nurse Practitioners in Pueblo, CO
Gregory Grahek, ACNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Gregory Grahek, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1225 N Grand Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003 (719) 544-5600
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 25, 2020
    Greg is extremely thorough. Previous dr basically dismissed my breathing issues. Greg immediately ordered several tests which showed I have COPD and got me on treatment regimen. Highly recommend Greg.
    Christine — Nov 25, 2020
    Photo: Gregory Grahek, ACNP-BC
    About Gregory Grahek, ACNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558554188
