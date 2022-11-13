See All Counselors in Charlotte, NC
Overview

Gregory Georgiou, LPC is a Counselor in Charlotte, NC. 

Gregory Georgiou works at South Charlotte Cardiology in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Invision Diagnostics LLC
    11220 Elm Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 502-9368

Nov 13, 2022
Dr. Gregory actually cares. He is unlike any therapist I’ve seen. He helped me to redefine my thoughts, and address my traumatic experiences in a way that I have hope for a better future. He is super kind and instinctually want to help you overcome, in my case things most would only read in a book, life’s challenges, traumas and anxieties. I’ve never met a kinder and well versed therapist. He helps you by teaching you skills to help yourself. I was lucky to get in. Purely Gods will.
Laurita Ploughman — Nov 13, 2022
Specialties

Counseling
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881046738
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

