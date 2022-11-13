Gregory Georgiou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Georgiou, LPC
Overview
Gregory Georgiou, LPC is a Counselor in Charlotte, NC.
Gregory Georgiou works at
Locations
Invision Diagnostics LLC11220 Elm Ln Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 502-9368
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gregory actually cares. He is unlike any therapist I’ve seen. He helped me to redefine my thoughts, and address my traumatic experiences in a way that I have hope for a better future. He is super kind and instinctually want to help you overcome, in my case things most would only read in a book, life’s challenges, traumas and anxieties. I’ve never met a kinder and well versed therapist. He helps you by teaching you skills to help yourself. I was lucky to get in. Purely Gods will.
About Gregory Georgiou, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Greek
- 1881046738
Gregory Georgiou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Gregory Georgiou works at
Gregory Georgiou speaks Greek.
2 patients have reviewed Gregory Georgiou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Georgiou.
