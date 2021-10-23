Gregory Flis, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Flis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gregory Flis, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gregory Flis, APRN is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from MGH Institute of Health Professions and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Gregory Flis works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Retreat Ave Ste 705, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 278-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Great fella! Down to earth! Answered everything.
About Gregory Flis, APRN
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1922484161
Education & Certifications
- MGH Institute of Health Professions
