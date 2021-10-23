See All Neurosurgeons in Hartford, CT
Gregory Flis, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Gregory Flis, APRN

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gregory Flis, APRN is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from MGH Institute of Health Professions and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Gregory Flis works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    100 Retreat Ave Ste 705, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 278-0070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gregory Flis?

    Oct 23, 2021
    Great fella! Down to earth! Answered everything.
    Binkey — Oct 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gregory Flis, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Gregory Flis, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gregory Flis to family and friends

    Gregory Flis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gregory Flis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gregory Flis, APRN.

    About Gregory Flis, APRN

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922484161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MGH Institute of Health Professions
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregory Flis, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Flis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gregory Flis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregory Flis works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Gregory Flis’s profile.

    Gregory Flis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Flis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Flis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Flis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gregory Flis, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.